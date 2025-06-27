Well, here’s a fun surprise. While waiting for news about Lizzo‘s follow-up to her 2022 album Special, fans have been given a new mixtape to hold them over until she’s ready to drop another album.

The tape is called My Face Hurts From Smiling and features 13 all-new tracks, including collaborations with Doja Cat and SZA. On the former, “Still Can’t Fuh,” Lizzo and Doja tease a would-be paramour that he can’t buy their love (or, well… y’know), while on the latter, “IRL,” SZA trade confident verses about self-love and authenticity.

SZA explained her and Lizzo’s friendship in a recent interview, characterizing the Midwestern rapper/singer as very genuine and generous. “Me and Lizzo, we’ve been friends since, like, 2013, but it was very organic and very random,” she said. “One day we were on the same tour, and I was like, ‘We’re about to drive out to Lake Michigan, do you want to come?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, let’s go.’ And then we just got drunk and hung out, and we kept doing that, and then our lives and careers progressed, and we kept talking and hanging out. The other day, I went over to her house. My tummy was hurting because I ate too much, and she gave me a muumuu, and we just laid in the yard and did nothing, and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is what the f*ck friendship is about’.”

You can listen to Lizzo’s My Face Hurts From Smiling mixtape here.