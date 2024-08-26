Lizzo has been flying relatively under the radar ever since she started facing harassment lawsuits in 2023. It seems she’s perfectly content with this mode of being and is actively enjoying the break.

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (August 25), Lizzo shared a video of herself enjoying rain in a swimsuit and wrote, “I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace.”

Indeed, Lizzo seems to have been prioritizing her mental health lately. In May, she wrote, “I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months. The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be.. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win. I thought my album was finished.. but I gotta get some of these good vibes off in a banger real quick. Thanks for your patience.”

She also responded to being referenced in South Park, saying, “That’s crazy. I just feel like, ‘Damn. I’m really that b*tch.’ I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*ck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am. And put it on their cartoon, that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that b*tch. And I showed y’all how to not give a f*ck and I’m going to keep showing y’all not to give a f*ck.”