Lizzo Wants To Appear In ‘Playboy’: ‘Tell Cardi B To Call Me!’

Lizzo has never been shy about showing off her body. She often posts body-positive photos on Instagram and even posed nude on her debut album cover. However, she’s also always been held back by the limits of Insta’s service agreement, restricting herself to “tasteful” nudes that don’t show too much. It looks like she may have found the perfect outlet for her exhibitionism thanks to her “Rumors” collaborator, Cardi B, who now has a partnership and position with long-running men’s interest magazine, Playboy.

At Drake’s Super Bowl party in LA this weekend, a TMZ photographer asked Lizzo whether she’d pose for Playboy as she signed autographs and took pictures with fans, prompting her to respond, “I LOVE Playboy! Yeah, I’ll do it! Tell Cardi to call me!” She also answered some questions about her growing collection of body piercings. “I have so many piercings right now, I never thought I’d be this girl!” she replied good-naturedly. However, she warned the cameraman, “You can’t see my coochie, I can’t show you. I can’t show TMZ my pussy!”

If anyone could make Lizzo’s dream come true, it’d be Cardi B, who now holds a creative director position at Playboy‘s new online hub, Centerfold. The two stars have a budding friendship, as well, with Cardi defending Lizzo from online critics and Lizzo turning heads at Cardi’s birthday party last year.

Watch Lizzo’s on-the-fly interview with TMZ above.

