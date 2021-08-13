It’s been almost two years since Lizzo delivered a new track to the world, with that being a remix of “Good As Hell” with Ariana Grande. However, when you consider how monumental 2019 was for Lizzo’s career, it’s understandable why the singer may have opted for a break once everything settled down. Between her Platinum-selling third album, Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No. 4 on the albums chart and winning in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category at the 2020 Grammys, that year’s success was life-changing for Lizzo. But now she’s back with Cardi B by her side for a brand new single, “Rumors.”

On the track, which arrives with an elegant video, Lizzo and Cardi use sarcasm to laugh off their haters by labeling all the rumors about them as true. Lizzo touches on comments on her body image, her music, and a possible fling with Drake while Cardi addresses claims of having “fake ass and fake boobs” and using streaming machines to boost her music.

“Rumors” is the latest track that finds Cardi B aligned with a big-name female act within the music industry. Last summer, she teamed with Megan Thee Stallion for their No. 1 single “WAP” and earlier this year, she joined Normani for the singer’s comeback single, “Wild Side.”

You can press play on “Rumors” in the video above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.