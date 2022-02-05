Lizzo Teases Her New Song ‘If You Love Me’ With A Sexy Naked Video

Lizzo fans have been waiting patiently for a follow-up to her breakout 2019 album, Cuz I Love You, and that next project might finally be here. Following up a joint single with Cardi B in 2021, “Rumors,” she seemed poise to begin a new album cycle. But whether it was the hateful comments and backlash, or just more pandemic logistic delays, fans kept waiting for more new music or news of a longer release, and it never came.

That might be about to change though. In a brand new, sexy new teaser, Lizzo is glowing and basking in her completely naked body while a clip of a new single plays in the background. “If you love me, you love all of me — or none of me at all,” she sings. She also posted a lengthy caption with the clips. “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Check out that sizzling video below:

For Lizzo, using the internet to talk about music and food comes very naturally. You might even catch her posting a mystery man, her own Baby Yoda costume on Halloween, or her booty as a paintbrush. With a new single, and hopefully a new album, on the way very soon, odds are she’ll be in fine posting form, helping us all survive the boring weekdays of 2022. Check out her new video above and stay tuned for the single, which is most likely called “If You Love Me.”