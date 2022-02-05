Lizzo Outside Lands
Getty Image
Pop

Lizzo Teases Her New Song ‘If You Love Me’ With A Sexy Naked Video

InstagramTwitterPop Music Critic

Lizzo fans have been waiting patiently for a follow-up to her breakout 2019 album, Cuz I Love You, and that next project might finally be here. Following up a joint single with Cardi B in 2021, “Rumors,” she seemed poise to begin a new album cycle. But whether it was the hateful comments and backlash, or just more pandemic logistic delays, fans kept waiting for more new music or news of a longer release, and it never came.

That might be about to change though. In a brand new, sexy new teaser, Lizzo is glowing and basking in her completely naked body while a clip of a new single plays in the background. “If you love me, you love all of me — or none of me at all,” she sings. She also posted a lengthy caption with the clips. “If you love me… you love all of me. You don’t get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Check out that sizzling video below:

For Lizzo, using the internet to talk about music and food comes very naturally. You might even catch her posting a mystery man, her own Baby Yoda costume on Halloween, or her booty as a paintbrush. With a new single, and hopefully a new album, on the way very soon, odds are she’ll be in fine posting form, helping us all survive the boring weekdays of 2022. Check out her new video above and stay tuned for the single, which is most likely called “If You Love Me.”

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Tags: , ,
Listen To This
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×