Earlier his month, Cardi B announced that she was joining Playboy in a new role as a creative director, and this week more details about the collaboration have been revealed. In an Instagram post, the rapper let her fans know that the launch of a platform called Centerfold is her first project with the magazine. “My first project with @playboy !!!” she wrote in her caption. “Introducing CENTERFOLD, so excited to share this platform with so many amazing creators.”

The website for the new platform is now live, and boasts a series of creators who are already active on the platform to help support the launch, including Mia Malkova, James Maas, Lana Rhoades and more. Fans and creators can sign up for an account on Centerfold in order to access or create content. Cardi is also the model for the site’s launch page, in a signature pose alongside a pool showcasing her assets with plenty of jewelry and her peacock tattoo on full display. “A platform for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity,” reads the tagline on the landing page. It looks like Playboy has taken notice of some of what’s happened with platforms like OnlyFans, which supports sex workers, but also includes accounts from plenty of other celebrities and rappers like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. 50 Cent has also teased starting an account, and Tyga recently deleted his account with hopes of launching a competing platform, so he seems likely to get involved with Centerfold in the future, too.

Keep your eyes out for more from Centerfold and more of Cardi’s potential future endeavors with Playboy.