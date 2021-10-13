Cardi B recently turned 29 years old and to celebrate, she threw a blowout, dancehall-themed birthday bash in Los Angeles attended by friends and collaborators like Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, and more. And while the fashion was mainly in keeping with the theme, one star’s risque ensemble raised a ruckus on Twitter when photos from the party surfaced online, as fans battled over her controversial look.

Lizzo, with whom Cardi B collaborated on the former’s new hit single “Rumors,” attended the party in a revealing outfit consisting of a glittering purple mesh dress, nipple pasties, and black thong underwear. Just as in the past when Lizzo’s worn a revealing outfit, folks on Twitter had a plethora of thoughts.

Lizzo attends Cardi B’s dancehall themed birthday party. 🤩 📸: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/E9f2RG3peJ — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2021

Light twerk to bless ur timeline 🍑✨ pic.twitter.com/sg4RVCCnZd — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) October 12, 2021

Plenty of those reactions were negative, focusing on Lizzo’s body shape and deriding her for sharing so much of herself with the world. However, others came to her defense, pointing out that commenters didn’t have much to say about Rihanna when she wore a similar see-through dress at the 2014 CFDA Awards. In fact, Rihanna was celebrated and the dress has even become a popular Halloween costume. It seems that Lizzo and her looks will continue to cause controversy as long as she remains so unapologetic about her shape and society, on the whole, remains judgemental of women with larger bodies. Society can grow up, though, because there are far more pressing concerns than what a celebrity wears to her friend’s birthday party.

Lizzo can’t even wear an outfit??? All those people half naked at Cardi B party and lizzo is ya’ll one problem???? pic.twitter.com/cfyOfhkolm — Bardi GHQ 📍 (@EndlessTea1) October 13, 2021

Why are people doggin’ on @lizzo for her dress? If I remember correctly, these same people applauded Rihanna for her bold dress choice. STOP BODY SHAMING!#Hypocrites pic.twitter.com/JcYFQb2QJ3 — Nikki (@nikkinoo813) October 13, 2021

"I'm a big girl and I would never dress like that", yeah babes well that's because Lizzo is a hot girl doing hot things and you're not. 💕 — Ndeshi✨ (@ndeshikoalepe) October 13, 2021

Ok??? Y’all are always mad at Lizzo chile everybody was half dressed why single her out? It’s a dancehall party???? https://t.co/r8c1AFrRbG — CARDI DROP THE ALBUM 🗣 (@ToriLoves2SeeIt) October 12, 2021

