Lizzo’s Sheer Outfit From Cardi B’s Dancehall-Themed Birthday Party Raises Eyebrows

Cardi B recently turned 29 years old and to celebrate, she threw a blowout, dancehall-themed birthday bash in Los Angeles attended by friends and collaborators like Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, and more. And while the fashion was mainly in keeping with the theme, one star’s risque ensemble raised a ruckus on Twitter when photos from the party surfaced online, as fans battled over her controversial look.

Lizzo, with whom Cardi B collaborated on the former’s new hit single “Rumors,” attended the party in a revealing outfit consisting of a glittering purple mesh dress, nipple pasties, and black thong underwear. Just as in the past when Lizzo’s worn a revealing outfit, folks on Twitter had a plethora of thoughts.

Plenty of those reactions were negative, focusing on Lizzo’s body shape and deriding her for sharing so much of herself with the world. However, others came to her defense, pointing out that commenters didn’t have much to say about Rihanna when she wore a similar see-through dress at the 2014 CFDA Awards. In fact, Rihanna was celebrated and the dress has even become a popular Halloween costume. It seems that Lizzo and her looks will continue to cause controversy as long as she remains so unapologetic about her shape and society, on the whole, remains judgemental of women with larger bodies. Society can grow up, though, because there are far more pressing concerns than what a celebrity wears to her friend’s birthday party.

