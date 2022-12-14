Lizzo And Seth Meyers Celebrate The Holidays With Day Drinking

Shots, bagged wine, unexpected cocktails — Lizzo and Seth Meyers had it all at an unreasonably early time for Meyers’s day drinking segment. Earlier this year, he had Post Malone on to drink and play games, and now Lizzo is the latest to get wasted and have lots of fun.

The buzzed pair played a game based off the singer’s hit “Truth Hurts.” They had to answer questions truthfully or take a shot. When Meyers asked Lizzo who was more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce, he mentioned he had to answer wisely because both are loyal viewers. She burst into laughter: “Beyonce watches your show? I f*cking doubt it.” She added, “Not to be rude. I know Oprah watches.” Instead of offering an answer, she took a shot.

Unfortunately, she also refused to answer who was the most overrated artist, saying she didn’t want to break the internet. “The internet’s already in shambles,” she said. They end the video wishing the viewers a happy holiday.

Lizzo has been in the holiday spirit lately. She recently posted a video on Instagram of herself twerking in a cosplay outfit of the Grinch with the iconic caption: “100% That Grinch.”

Watch Lizzo and Meyers drink too much above.

