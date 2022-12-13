The holidays look different for everybody. For some, a cozy pajama set gets them in the festive holiday spirits. Maybe a cheerful holiday playlist featuring classics like “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Others require a few cups of spiked eggnog or hot cocoa. But for Emmy-Award-winning rapper/singer Lizzo, it’s a combination of a few things.

The Grammy-winning is giving into her unique festive holiday energy, and it’s about damn time. In a fun Instagram video captioned, “100% That Grinch,” Lizzo is taking cosplaying to a whole new level. Dressed in a green striped catsuit with a bondage-style corset overlay, ombré green hair, and long green pointed stiletto nails, the singer is setting into the role of Mrs. Grinch and is ready to get the holiday party started.

As Shelby Swain’s “Mrs. Grinch” plays in the back, she twerks along to the chorus to hype herself up before performing at Z100’s Jingle Ball concert.

We know Missy Elliott requested the singer turn her latest album, Special, into a musical, but now, we’d rather see Lizzo in a remake of the beloved Dr. Seuss story.

This weekend, Lizzo is set to appear on Saturday Night Live alongside actor Austin Butler. It makes you wonder, will Lizzo bring out her reimagined Mrs. Grinch for her featured performance?