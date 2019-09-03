Getty Image

In September 2017, Lizzo released “Truth Hurts” as a single, and it was relatively uneventful at the time, as the track didn’t even make it onto the charts. Things are much different now, though. The song appears on her recently released album Cuz I Love You, and over the past few months, it has become a sleeper hit for Lizzo, debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and working its way towards the top. Actually, it has reached the top now: “Truth Hurts” is officially the No. 1 song on the Hot 100 chart dated September 7.

It took the song a while to make it to No. 1. It debuted on the Hot 100 on May 18, and has been making its way up ever since. After Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” led the charts for 19 weeks, Lizzo’s No. 1 song is just the latest example of fresh blood taking over the Hot 100: This is the third week in a row that an artist logged their first No. 1 single on the chart, as Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish did it in the previous two weeks. This also makes Lizzo the sixth rapper with a No. 1 song, following Lauryn Hill, Lil Kim, Shawwna, Iggy Azalea, and Cardi B.

This is the third consecutive week in which an artist has earned their first career No. 1 (@lizzo follows @billieeilish and @ShawnMendes). The last time three artists earned their first No. 1s in 3 straight weeks was in July 2000, with @VerticalHorizon, @MatchboxTwenty & @NSYNC. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) September 3, 2019

Lizzo offered a quick reaction on Twitter, writing, “WE DID IT LIZZBIANS.”

WE DID IT LIZZBIANS 🌈☔️ https://t.co/4bgfnaqtj2 — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 3, 2019

Lizzo has come a long way from almost quitting music altogether after she first released “Truth Hurts.” She previously said, “The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

