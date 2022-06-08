Music

Post Malone Has A Wholesome Day Drinking Session With Seth Meyers

by:

Post Malone just released his new album Twelve Carat Toothache, and that title in itself proves his charming wit that pulls people in. So naturally he happily joined Seth Meyers for a day drinking session to both promote that LP and have a great time.

The most memorable part of the video is Post’s infectious, wholesome laughter, but there are a lot of great moments with the pair: Post gives Meyers face tattoos with a Sharpie, Meyers makes Post drink a beverage full of hot sauce and vinegar, Post talks about his brand of rosé. The video brings out Post’s charismatic, down-to-earth energy that fans love.

A similar Post Malone moment was when he recently said he was excited to be a DILF when speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The rapper was sharing stories of carrying a baby doll when he was a child and said, “I would take him around everywhere. And I don’t know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I’m so pumped up. I’m going to be a hot dad.”

Watch Post Malone and Seth Meyers drink way too much and have lots of fun in the video above.

