There’s no doubt Lizzo’s new favorite social media app is TikTok. The singer posts nearly every day, sharing clips of her cooking, dancing, or getting ready for the red carpet. But on certain occasions, Lizzo shares some hilariously raunchy content, like the time she twerked as Dora The Explorer. But earlier this week, a suggestive video had people very confused.

The video in question shows Lizzo sucking a mystery man’s fingers before he slowly starts choking her. She keeps a smile on her face the entire time as one of Baby Tate’s tracks plays in the background. “I haven’t watched euphoria yet this week— how was it?” she captioned the video, referencing the notoriously scandalous HBO Max show.

@lizzo I was scared to post this 🥺🥺🥺 but i just wanted u to know— if the ones u love support you. Thats all you need! I love yall ❤️ ♬ original sound – lizzo

Most of the top comments underneath the out-of-context video are about Chris Evans, who Lizzo has a huge celebrity crush on. It all started with the singer drunkenly slide into Evans’ DMs one night to shoot her shot. Evans was okay with the message, saying “No shame in a drunk DM,” and “god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.” Since then, Lizzo has joked she’s pregnant with Evans’ baby and asked her fans to come up with names. But now that she shared this racy video, fans are concerned she is leaving Evans in the dust. “What would Chris think,” one user wrote. “Who’s hands are those? Cause they definitely aren’t Chris’s,” another said — to which Lizzo cheekily replied: “Don’t tell him.”

