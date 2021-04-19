Sometimes, when people enter into an altered state, they find themselves engaging in activities that may be outside of their usual scope of goings on. These things happen, and this is a situation that Lizzo found herself in recently.

In a recent TikTok video, Lizzo revealed that she slid into the DMs of actor Chris Evans, messaging him simply with a trio of emojis: a puff of air, a woman playing handball, and a basketball, implying that she was “shooting her shot.” In the video, Lizzo lip syncs to audio that says, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papi, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…” She also wrote alongside her post, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…. for legal porpoises this is a joke.”

Last night, the saga continued with Lizzo shared a follow-up video, revealing that Evans responded to her message. A screenshot of Evans’ message reads, “No shame in a drunk DM [kissy face emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji].” His response is seemingly a reference to his NSFW mishap from a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is getting ready to get back on stage, as she was recently announced as a headliner for this year’s Bonnaroo festival.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.