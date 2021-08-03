It all started with drunk DMs.

In April, Lizzo had some beverages and proceeded to send some messages to Chris Evans on Instagram. From there, the two forged a friendship, and it seems now that things have been taken to a new level (but not really). Lizzo revealed that she’s pregnant with Evans’ baby (but not really) and he continues to play along.

Over some music from Captain America: The First Avenger, Lizzo said in a recent TikTok video, “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America!”

A few days later, Lizzo shared a screenshot of a message from Evans, who wrote, Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy [crying laughing emoji] my mother will be so happy lol.” He added in another message, “(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol).”

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound – lizzo

To recap the Lizzo/Evans situation that led to this, Lizzo sent Evans a drunk DM, he was a good sport about it, and the two seem to have maintained a social media relationship from there.

