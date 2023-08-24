Dua Lipa was surprised when she received backlash for attending Lizzo’s post-Grammys party at a Los Angeles strip club in January 2020 (as reported by The Guardian at the time). Nearly four years later, Lipa was asked about it again as the newly revealed September cover star for Vogue France.

In an interview published on Thursday morning, August 24, the publication touched on Lipa’s enduring feminism and pointed out to the “Dance The Night” hitmaker that “some accused you of defending ‘the exploitation of women'” as a result of her partying at a strip club with Lizzo, who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit brought against her by her former dancers. (Lizzo has denied the allegations of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.)

“Obviously I am against any exploitation,” Lipa said in response, which was translated from French to English by Google. “But I also see that we constantly criticize the choices that women make. … We get slut-shamed for everything and anything. And before attacking people, who cares about their history? So, for me, it’s super important to respect women’s choices, whatever they are.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lipa commented on the states of homophobia and transphobia.

“Homophobia and transphobia are close to misogyny,” the three-time Grammy winner said. “A lot of people, deep down, are just afraid of themselves. The freedom of others confronts them with what they do not have the courage to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them.”

Lipa additionally opened up about her “duality” as a person, her thoughts on motherhood — “As far as I’m concerned, when it’s the perfect time, I’ll know; But, in the meantime, I have other priorities, I want to continue enjoying my youth” — and her formative experiences as a model.

See more from Lipa’s Vogue France cover shoot below.

Dua Lipa and Lizzo are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.