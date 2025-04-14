A new era of Lizzo has arrived. So, yesterday (April 13) during the “Pink (Bad Day)” singer’s appearance on Saturday Night Live Lizzo released something from her music vault.

For her first performance of the evening, Lizzo delivered a medley of her recent singles “Love In Real Life” and “Still Bad” all while paying tribute to several Black music legends.

To close out her stint as SNL’s musical guest, Lizzo debuted a new song, “Don’t Make Me Love You,” which could be her next Love In Real Life single. On the heartfelt ballad Lizzo demands that her emotional investment into her lover be properly honored.

“Oh, here we go / You’re playing with me feelings, you’re playing with my soul / But I can’t let you go / I just wanna be wanted and feel beautiful / You better know what you want / If it ain’t me / Don’t make me love you / Don’t make my heart beat outta my chest,” she sang.

Although Lizzo is known for her pop bangers, “Don’t Make Me Love You” leans more soft rock, which is fitting as the track’s melody immediately pulled in sonic comparisons to the late Tina Turner’s “Simply The Best.”

Lizzo has not announced her forthcoming album’s expected release date. But Lizzo’s SNL track premiere suggests it could be revealed soon.

Watch Lizzo’s performance of “Don’t Make Me Love You” on Saturday Night Live above.