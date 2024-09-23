In August, Lizzo said she’s taking a “gap year.” One thing she seems to be doing during this period is working through her weight-loss journey. Now, she’s seeing a sign that indicates people are noticing how her body is changing.

A September 20 Instagram carousel post from Lizzo includes a video of her striking poses with the on-screen text, “When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit.” The video is set to a trending audio, a clip from Django Unchained, of Christoph Waltz’s character Dr. King Schultz taking a gulp of beer before saying, “It’s like a reward.” The implication there is apparently that Lizzo takes that type of feedback as a compliment, as an indication that people are noticing her weight loss.

The post also includes a screenshot of an interaction Lizzo had with an Instagram user. The user commented on one of Lizzo’s posts, “did she use ozempic or did she snort coke.” Lizzo responded, “whyyyy do u follow me? [crying emojis].”

This comes after Lizzo was the subject of an Ozempic-related joke on South Park earlier this year. She said about that at the time, “That’s crazy. I just feel like, ‘Damn. I’m really that b*tch.’ I’m really that b*tch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f*ck to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f*ck I am. And put it on their cartoon, that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that b*tch. And I showed y’all how to not give a f*ck and I’m going to keep showing y’all not to give a f*ck.”