On December 5, MTV will air MTV Unplugged Presents: LL COOL J From The Rock The Bells Festival, a new special taken from the Queens rap pillar’s 2022 set at the titular festival. According to Billboard, performances will include his songs “All I Have,” “Going Back to Cali,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and the song that gave the fest its title, “Rock the Bells.”

In a statement to Billboard, LL said, “I’m honored to have been part of the inaugural Rock The Bells Festival, a celebration of hip-hop’s roots and its future. This festival carries the same energy that inspired my latest album, The Force. It’s just the beginning of what Rock The Bells is building to elevate the culture we love.”

LL revived the once-defunct festival in 2022, saying at the time, “The energy and the goal has always been to elevate hip-hop culture and classic hip-hop culture and not allow all of these talented artists that we have be pushed to the sidelines just because at the current moment they might not have a song at the top of the Billboard charts.”

MTV Unplugged Presents: LL COOL J From The Rock The Bells Festival will premiere on 12/5 at 10 pm ET/PT. You can watch the teaser above.