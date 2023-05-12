Music

Logic’s Estranged Father Asked Him For $1 Million And A Truck The First Time He Met Him As An Adult

Everybody’s got family problems, but perhaps no one has the same kind of problems as an entertainer. For example, Logic recently recounted how his fame and wealth figured into an awkward reunion with his father. Appearing on comedian Andrew Santino‘s podcast, Whiskey Ginger, Logic said his dad asked him for $1 million the first time they met after a long estrangement.

“Last time when I was talking to my dad, he asked me for a million dollars,” the Maryland rapper recalled. “F*ck no, I didn’t give it to him. He said, ‘I want a million dollars.’ I said, ‘For what?’ He said, ‘For my band so that we can buy a house and make music in it.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ So I ask him once we get back together: ‘Please don’t ask me for money. Can we just f*cking throw catch or some shit?’ And he’s like, ‘Alright! Alright.’ This MF flies in, he’s not there for six hours and he’s like, ‘I need you to buy me a truck.’ Immediately! And then that goes into, ‘I need you to pay all my bills.’ And then I’m like, ‘Dad, no.’”

Fortunately for Logic, he’s got enough money that he seems to be living his best life. Lately, he’s been doing covers of classic rap songs like “It Was A Good Day” and “The Weed Song” while hanging around his impressive homestead making videos about Kanye being a moron and making music with his rapper friends.

