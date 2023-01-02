Logic makes a lot of announcements. In 2022 alone, he left Def Jam for BMG — but not before dropping Vinyl Days, his 30-track seventh album, which was supported by a tour. Luckily, he reconsidered his 2020 retirement announcement. Anyway, it’s only fitting that Logic’s new year began with two baby-related announcements.

Logic and Brittney Noelle, his wife, are launching a children’s clothing line, Sweet Cream. They can count on at least one new customer, as the couple also shared they are expecting their second child in 2023. Maybe this is why he was in such a good mood through the holidays.

Logic revealed the birth of his and Noelle’s son in July 2020.

“Privacy with family is something that is very important to me,” Logic captioned an Instagram post at the time. “However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.”

He continued, “I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun… No Pressure. RattPack for infinity!”

Since then, Logic has done anything but retreat. On top of this June’s Vinyl Days, he has also released his first-ever beat tape, Peanuts, and his 2021 project Bobby Tarantino III. Logic’s debut novel, Supermarket, became a bestseller in 2019; he followed that up with a memoir, This Bright Future, in September 2021.