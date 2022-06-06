Logic’s ‘Vinyl Days’ Tracklist Is A Hefty 30 Songs Long

It looks like Logic is going to have plenty of new material to perform on his upcoming Vinyl Verse Tour with Wiz Khalifa. In addition to the previously released singles “Therapy Music,” “Orville,” and “Bleed It,” his upcoming album Vinyl Days will host a whopping 30 tracks, closing out his time at Def Jam with one hell of a bang. Seriously, we know albums have been trending longer for the sake of streaming algorithms, but this is either ridiculous or impressive — depending on your opinion of the Maryland rapper.

Among the guests featured on the album are rap legends, contemporary stars, and underground stalwarts, making it one of the most well-rounded representations of the music business today. Action Bronson, AZ, Blu & Exile, Curren$y, DJ Premier, The Game, Langston Bristol, Nezi Momodu, Royce Da 5’9, Russ, RZA, and Wiz Khalifa all make appearances, along with Bobby Boy Records signees iamJMARS, Big Lenbo, and C Dot Castro.

Vinyl Days will be Logic’s seventh album and his first since announcing his “retirement” in 2020 — a retirement he rescinded months just months later with a string of collab tracks alongside Madlib, the single “Vaccine,” and possibly a mixtape as Doctor Destruction, who fans believe was just a barely disguised Logic all along.

Vinyl Days drops 6/17 via Def Jam. Pre-save it here and see the full tracklist below.

1. “Danger”

2. “Tetris”

3. “In My Lifetime” feat. Action Bronson

4. “Decades”

5. “JJ Abrahams (Skit)”

6. “BLACKWHITEBOY”

7. “Quasi”

8. “Bleed It”

9. “LaDonda”

10. “Aaron Judge”

11. “Clouds” feat. Langston Bristol & Curren$y

12. “Michael Rap (Skit)”

13. “Therapy Music” feat. Russ

14. “Tony Revolori (Skit)”

15. “Rogue One”

16. “Breath Control” feat. Wiz Khalifa

17. “NEMS (Skit)”

18. “Nardwuar” feat. Doc D

19. “KickStyle” feat. iamJMARS, Big Lenbo & C Dot Castro

20. “EarlyBird (Skit)”

21. “Ten Years’” feat. Royce 5’9”

22. “Porta One” feat. RZA

23. “NeedleDrop (Skit)”

24. “Introducing Nezi” feat. Nezi Momodu

25. “Orville” feat. Like, Blu & Exile

26. “Carnival” feat. AZ

27. “Lena’s Insight (Skit)”

28. “Vinyl Days” feat. DJ Premier

29. “I Guess I Love It” feat. The Game

30. “Sayonara”