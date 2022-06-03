With Logic gearing up to release his album Vinyl Days this month, it’s only right that he’s also launching a tour to go with it. Dubbed the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour, the tour is a joint excursion alongside Wiz Khalifa launching Wednesday, July 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and running through to the beginning of September, ending on September 2 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri. Logic and Wiz will be joined by 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro, with select dates featuring Berner and Rubi Rose.
I’ll be seeing y’all soon 😎
Tickets here – https://t.co/AM29pxb88b pic.twitter.com/mR4Xy5QOKb
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) June 3, 2022
Vinyl Days will be Logic’s seventh and final album under Def Jam. Fueled by the singles “Therapy Music” with Russ, “Orville” with Blu & Exile and Like of Pac Div, and “Bleed It,” the album is due on June 17. You can pre-save it here and see the full tour dates below.
7/27– Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^
7/28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater^
7/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion^
8/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater^
8/03 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center^
8/05 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^
8/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^
8/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^
8/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^
8/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^
8/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^
8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^
8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^
8/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion^
8/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center^
8/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center!
8/19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live!
8/20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre!
8/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!
8/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^
8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^
8/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre^
8/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^
8/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^
8/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^
8/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center^
9/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^
9/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!
^ = With Rubi Rose
! = With Berner
* = No 24KGoldn