With Logic gearing up to release his album Vinyl Days this month, it’s only right that he’s also launching a tour to go with it. Dubbed the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour, the tour is a joint excursion alongside Wiz Khalifa launching Wednesday, July 27 at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, California, and running through to the beginning of September, ending on September 2 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri. Logic and Wiz will be joined by 24kGoldn, DJ Drama, Fedd The God, and C Dot Castro, with select dates featuring Berner and Rubi Rose.

Vinyl Days will be Logic’s seventh and final album under Def Jam. Fueled by the singles “Therapy Music” with Russ, “Orville” with Blu & Exile and Like of Pac Div, and “Bleed It,” the album is due on June 17. You can pre-save it here and see the full tour dates below.

7/27– Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^

7/28 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater^

7/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion^

8/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater^

8/03 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center^

8/05 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

8/06 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

8/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion^

8/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP^

8/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

8/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion^

8/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre^

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

8/14 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion^

8/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center^

8/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center!

8/19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live!

8/20 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre!

8/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion!

8/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center^

8/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

8/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre^

8/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center^

8/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center^

8/28 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

8/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center^

9/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre^

9/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre!

^ = With Rubi Rose

! = With Berner

* = No 24KGoldn