Logic Joins BMG After Leaving Def Jam: ‘I’m In Control Of My Career’

A couple of years ago, Kanye West took to Twitter to call out his label Def Jam: “90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty,” he wrote. “A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.” Logic quickly backed him up, writing that they “owe a few of my folks they money honestly.” Now the “1-800-273-8255” rapper is joining BMG after leaving Def Jam.

With BMG, he has a multi-album partnership, but this time he owns his sound recordings. “There’s a lot of bullsh*t in the music industry,” Logic said in a statement. “I’m just glad to move on to a place where I can be independent and respected as an artist, and feel like I’m in control of my career.”

Senior VP of repertoire and marketing at BMG Tim Reid added, “As an artist, creator and entrepreneur, Logic is the perfect fit for BMG and we are excited to join forces. He has a unique authenticity that has consistently enabled him to remain among the best in the business.”

Logic’s new album, Vinyl Days, is his last under Def Jam. You can get it here.