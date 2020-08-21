Logic Says He Will Release A New Mixtape On One Condition

Logic has moved on from being a professional rapper, as he is now focusing his energy on his fledgling Twitch career. He has more music in the vault though, and if his fans come together and pull through, it looks like he’s going to release a new mixtape.

During a recent interview with Hard Knock TV’s Nick Huff Barili, Logic said (starting at about 29 minutes into the video below), “I was gonna do this mixtape where I rap on everybody’s beats.” He then played a clip of himself rapping on Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas, and NLE Choppa’s “Go Stupid.” Barili said he would start a petition for Logic to release the project, to which Logic responded by saying, “I don’t know, I don’t think people want that,” and playing a song that features him rapping over Kendrick Lamar’s “Rigamortis.”

Barili pressed Logic about the idea more, and the rapper answered, “I don’t know, I don’t think anybody really wants a free mixtape with me… I like the idea of rapping on other people’s beats, because it was fun, brought a hunger in me. It was super fun to do, but I don’t know.” Barili eventually convinced Logic to go along with the idea, though, and he finally said that he would release the mixtape if a petition got a million signatures.

Sure enough, that petition is live on Change.org, and as of press time, it has around 13,000 signatures.