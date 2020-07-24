Logic Explains Why He’s Retiring From Music: ‘I’m Over It, Man’

Last week, Logic revealed that No Pressure, which was released today, would be his final album because he is retiring from music. He didn’t give a specific reason for walking away from rap, although he did note, “Now it’s time to be a great father.” Now, though, he has spoken more about his main reason for leaving hip-hop behind: He’s “over it.”

In a video interview with Billboard shortly before the release of No Pressure, Logic said:

“I just wanted to retire because I’m over it man. Not even in a negative way, I’m just over it. I love music and I’m gonna continue to make music on my own. I can’t not just make music. It’s a journal for me. It’s how I express myself. It’s how I heal, but with Logic, I’m stepping away. And the thing is, too, I’m not trying to make it this big show like, ‘Oh my God,’ because it’s not that deep. You either believe me or you don’t man. I don’t give a sh*t. I’m over here doing my thing.”

He also spoke about his perception in hip-hop, talking about how gate-keeping journalists made him feel bad:

“Those are the people that made me feel bad about myself. Those are the people that made me wanna kill myself at times. Those are the people who made me depressed and told me I’m not good enough, I’ll never be good enough, you don’t belong because I’m a white-passing corny [rapper] because I like sci-fi and all this other kind of sh*t, but that’s who I am. I’d rather be perceived as corny or whatever the f*ck case may be than peddling and actually being ‘authentic’ to the life I grew up in: selling drugs, cooking crack, shooting guns, being around motherf*ckers — that’s not what I represented. So those same f*ck boys who say sh*t like that, they won’t even know that they’re talking about when you have people like the RZA singing my praise, Killer Mike, [and] I got Wu-Tang on a track. I sit back and I go, ‘Those are the people if anybody tries to say what they’re saying, it doesn’t make any sense.’ To be able to have a queen like Erykah Badu on speed dial and she shows me love is like, I can’t f*cking believe that. I can’t fathom that. She’s just the epitome of music, soul, and hip-hop. When you people like that, like real spitters and real MCs showing you love, it don’t matter what the writer or what the editor says because that writer wishes they can f*cking rap. But I understand that and I know that. That’s why I just shut the f*ck up.”

Just because Logic is moving over to Twitch doesn’t mean he’s totally done with music, though, as he said he wants to help rising rappers: “There’s some people on Twitch that like to do giveaways. I wanna make beats for up-and-coming rappers on the spot and give it to them for free, and if they take it, don’t charge them and don’t even take publishing.”

Watch the full conversation here.