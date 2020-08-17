Logic is retiring from the rap game, so that means he’s putting extra effort into promoting his final album, No Pressure, which released a few weeks ago. During his final press tour, he sparked a passive-aggressive beef with Joe Budden, revealed the reasons why he’s leaving the rap game behind, and detailed the next phase of his career. In a new interview with Hard Knock TV, he goes back to one of his earliest inspirations in the hopes of pushing fans to give his new album a chance.

In a surprise to anyone who’s heard his first album, Under Pressure, Logic reveals during the interview that he hated the album Under Pressure most closely resembles: Kendrick Lamar’s debut Good Kid, MAAD City. “”When I listen to an album, I listen to it for weeks,” he explained. “I have my initial feeling, but when MAAD city came out, I f*cking hated that album. 100 percent.”

His reasoning: He didn’t like the mixing by Ali, which found Kendrick’s voice being distorted and manipulated — whenever Kendrick himself wasn’t doing the same. “”I didn’t like it because I wasn’t into Kendrick Lamar doing all his weird voices,” Logic reasons. “I liked J. Cole… Straight up, that’s what I liked. I didn’t like all these skits. I didn’t like having to sit through nine minutes of a song.” However, he says, after he “sat with it,” he wound up loving it — which is likely apparent from the way he then duplicated the approach on Under Pressure.

He shares the story in the hope that even those who don’t like his new album, No Pressure, will give it a similar treatment. “Anybody who gives an opinion in two seconds, even if they praise it, it’s bullsh*t,” he says. “You have to sit and live with something and I hope people sit with [No Pressure] for the rest of my career.”

Watch Logic’s full interview with Hard Knock TV above.

