Logic has tried his hands at a number of creative outlets besides rap: he’s written a novel, been a video game streamer, and even within rap, has tried multiple genres and even an alter ego. But the one thing we hadn’t seen him do yet was direct a movie — until now.

His directorial debut, titled Paradise Records, takes inspiration from many of the films that he’s talked about loving throughout his career, from Clerks and High Fidelity to Friday and Dog Day Afternoon. In the trailer, he plays the protagonist, a beleaguered record store owner who tries to save his shop, which is a home away from home for a colorful array of characters, including his street-struck father, his pimp uncle, and a slew of slackers and music heads drawn from a cast of Logic’s real-life friends. Deidrich Bader, David Krumholtz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juicy J, Phil Lamarr, Kevin Smith, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, and more appear in the trailer, which shows up snippet’s of Logic’s “bad f*ckin’ day” as he tries to save his shop from foreclosure, survive a what looks like a hostage crisis, and of course, navigate his slippery racial identity.

You can watch the trailer for Paradise Records above.

The film will premiere June 6th at Tribeca Film Festival. Stay tuned for wider distribution details. Good luck, Bobby!