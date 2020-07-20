Despite recently announcing that his next album, No Pressure, would be his last, it doesn’t appear Logic will be hurting for cash as he retires from the rap game to focus on his family. Today, the rapper announced via a profile on The Verge that he’s signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch. Twitch has, of course, been lucrative for professional gamers and experienced some crossover with hip-hop as more and more rappers embrace streaming as an alternative revenue stream (especially with touring out of the question for the foreseeable future).

But Logic might just be the first to turn the video game streaming platform into his primary source of income once his Def Jam deal is completed with No Pressure. Logic credits the move with feeling uninspired by rap, insisting, “I’m not this rapper guy, man. I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership. I’m going to bring new eyes to their service, they’re going to bring new money to my bank account.”

Logic has been an active Twitch user since since 2015 or 2016 (his debut studio album under Def Jam, Under Pressure, released in 2014) and his fanbases from each have carried over, allowing him to also become a successful author and actor, with an appearance in animated form on Rick and Morty. He says, “I announced my retirement from music because it came to a point where I felt forced, like I had to do certain things. And it’s not that the label made me feel that way. I was doing it to myself, because I’m such a businessman, and I was pushing myself to the brink of insanity.” There’s at least one person sure to be excited by the move: Joe Budden, who recently called Logic “the worst rapper to ever grace a mic.”

He’s scheduled to livestream a certain number of hours a day on specific days, beginning Tuesday, July 21, where he’ll premiere No Pressure ahead of its release on Friday. He goes live at 5pm PST/8pm EST. For more info, visit his Twitch profile page.