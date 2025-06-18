British pop-soul star Lola Young has had a breakout year here in the States, beginning with Tyler The Creator’s Chromakopia co-sign “Like Him.” Since then, her single “Messy” has made a splash, as has her cover of Arctic Monkeys’ “Wanna Be Yours” and follow-up single “One Thing.” Now, she’s cashing in all that goodwill with the announcement of her new album, I’m Only F*cking Myself, due September 19th via Island Records. Its cover, which you can see below, bears a photo of Young embracing a blow-up doll with her face on it. The announcement comes just weeks after the reveal of her upcoming North American tour dates, which you can also see below.

I’m Only F*cking Myself is due on 9/19 via Island Records. You can find more info here.

Lola Young North American Tour Dates

11/01 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

11/04 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/05 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

11/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/09 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/28 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium