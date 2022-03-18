Over the past thirteen months, Syd has done a decent job at keeping her fans satisfied with new music. The singer, who is also the lead vocalist of alternative R&B band The Internet, kicked things off with “Missin Out,” which she released last February. At the time, the song was her first solo release his her 2017 projects Fin and Always Never Home. Since then, the singles kept coming but there was no sign of a new project, until now. Syd arrives in 2022 with not only a song, but a special announcement.

Syd returns with Lucky Daye by their side for their new single, “Could You Break A Heart.” It marks the pair’s first song together and on it, they share their hesitance towards starting a new relationship by asking their partners if they’re capable of breaking a heart and making them endure the pain that comes with it. The track also arrives with a futuristic visual to support the new song.

In addition to the new song, Syd announces that her sophomore album Broken Hearts Club will arrive next month on April 8. It will feature 13 songs with appearances from Lucky Daye, Smino, and Kehlani.

You can hit play on “Could You Break A Heart” and check out the artwork for Broken Hearts Club above. Scroll down to view the project’s tracklist.

1. “CYBAH” Feat. Lucky Daye

2. “Tie The Knot”

3. “Fast Car”

4. “Right Track” Feat. Smino

5. “Sweet”

6. “Control”

7. “No Way”

8. “Getting Late”

9. “Out Loud” Feat. Kehlani

10. “Heartfelt Freestyle”

11. “BMHWDY”

12. “Goodbye My Love”

13. “Missing Out”

Broken Hearts Club is out 4/8 via Columbia Records. You can pre-save it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.