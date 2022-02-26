It only took a few years for Lucky Daye to become one of the prominent voices of modern R&B. In 2019, Daye released his debut album, Painted, which became one of the best R&B releases of that year and scored multiple Grammy nominations. He’s also landed collaborations with the likes of Babyface, Ari Lennox, Wale, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. After dropping his EP Table For Two in 2021, Daye is ready to grace the world with his sophomore album, which he spoke about recently.

Daye previously announced that his sophomore album would be titled Candy Drip after he released its title track back in December. Now, he’s confirmed it will arrive on March 10. He also unveiled the cover art, which displays a close-up picture of Daye, who’s covered in some sticky liquid that looks a lot like honey. The announcement arrives after Daye shared “NWA” with Lil Durk, which is the second single from the forthcoming album.

Shortly after Candy Drip arrives, Daye will head out on a North American tour with singer Joyce Wrice. It kicks off March 18 in Portland, Oregon, and continues for a little over a month before coming to an end in New York City on April 25.

Candy Drip is out 3/10 via Keep Cool and RCA. You can pre-save it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.