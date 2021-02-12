Lucky Daye and Ari Lennox both enjoyed their breakout moments in R&B back in 2019. Now, as both acts continue to grow and work on their sophomore projects, it’s only right that deliver a joint track to their fans, joining forces for “Access Denied,” one of seven tracks on Lucky’s Table For Two EP.

On their first song together, the two singers engage in a tug-of-war in their budding relationships, defined by Ari as a “game we play.” Lucky fights back with the hope that he can secure his position as her new romantic partner but soon realizes that the back and forth occurs because love “scares” her, which only pushes him to try harder in his pursuit of happiness. On the flip side, Ari admits that despite her attempts to run away, something about Lucky makes her keep coming back.

“Access Denied” is just one of six duets that can be found on Table For Two. The EP features contributions from Mahalia, Joyce Wrice, Queen Naija, YEBBA, and Tiana Major9, who appeared on the previously released “On Read.” The song is also Ari’s second guest feature of the year as she connected with Jazmine Sullivan last month for “On It.”

You can listen to the song in the video above.

Table For Two is out now via Keep Cool/RCA. Get it here.