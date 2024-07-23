After releasing his new album Samurai, Lupe Fiasco will make like Zatoichi** and take his skills on the road for a national tour. Rather than worrying about potentially feuding with Kendrick Lamar or squabbling with Kid Cudi, the Chicago rapper is focusing on his own journey, which kicks off October 3 in New York.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 26th at 10 AM local time. You can find more information about Lupe’s Samurai Tour here. See below for the full run of tour dates.

** For those who aren’t into 60-year-old Japanese film franchises, Zatoichi is the titular character of a long-running film series. His classic identifying characteristics are: He’s blind, he’s really good with a sword, and he wanders. They’re fun movies.