After releasing his new album Samurai, Lupe Fiasco will make like Zatoichi** and take his skills on the road for a national tour. Rather than worrying about potentially feuding with Kendrick Lamar or squabbling with Kid Cudi, the Chicago rapper is focusing on his own journey, which kicks off October 3 in New York.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, July 26th at 10 AM local time. You can find more information about Lupe’s Samurai Tour here. See below for the full run of tour dates.
** For those who aren’t into 60-year-old Japanese film franchises, Zatoichi is the titular character of a long-running film series. His classic identifying characteristics are: He’s blind, he’s really good with a sword, and he wanders. They’re fun movies.
Lupe Fiasco Samurai Tour Dates
10/03 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/04 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster
10/05 –Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/06 –Boston, MA @ Royale
10/10 — Columbus, OH @ Columbus Athenaeum
10/11 — Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive Cleveland Masonic
10/18 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo
10/19 — Denver, CO @ Summit
10/24 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
10/25 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
10/26 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona
11/09 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District
11/10 — Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
11/14 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/15 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/16 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
11/21 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/22 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
11/24 — Los Angeles, @ The Novo
Samurai is out now via 1st & 15th and The Orchard. You can find more information here.