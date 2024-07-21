What Did Lupe Fiasco Say About Kendrick Lamar And Drake’s Beef?

During an X (formerly Twitter) Space, Lupe Fiasco decided to share his thoughts on who can assume the role of gatekeeper to hip-hop culture. Many users took his statement to be a subtle jab at Kendrick Lamar. Read his remarks below.

If you want to start who is in and who is out, a process which I don’t agree with, and I think is bullsh*t, if you want to do that you should have a degree. You should have a PhD in hip-hop. If you ain’t got that, then I don’t think that you are qualified to and have the right to speak on of hip-hop. Just because you can rap, and you’ve sold a bunch of records, I don’t think at this point, and it’s to the point now that it is visceral, and it’s to the point where people are making decisions on it, and it’s hurting people and building up other people that it shouldn’t just be based on some n**** at a podcast… It should be stewarded by people who know what the f*ck they are talking about very very deeply and can write a book about it. But I’m being biased. I don’t agree with the process anyway. I don’t think we should be choosing who comes in and out and making decisions on that sh*t anyway… I think it is going to do more harm than good. And I think you are going to miss out on a lot of beautiful things because of it. I think you are going to ostracize people and like I said, there are going to be a group of motherf*ckers that you think you actually control and sh*t and its dudes doing 50 city tours who you ain’t never heard of. ‘Cause they like, ‘F*ck that dude. I’m finna do this because I love it.’ But now, they are the ‘out group,’ but they are selling more records than you and selling more tour dates than you. But you are the spokesperson for hip-hop? That don’t make no sense.