This fall will mark three years since Mac Miller’s untimely death. Since then fans have received a decent amount of posthumously released music from the Pittsburgh rapper, but the next one involves one of his most-celebrated mixtapes: The rapper’s 2014 project Faces is set to arrive on streaming services soon. The news was shared by Mac’s longtime friend and producer ID Labs, who confirmed the news on Reddit.

Mac Miller’s longtime friend & producer E. Dan (ID Labs) has confirmed Mac’s classic ‘Faces’ mixtape will be coming to streaming services soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TPNpYcVhEU — Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) February 23, 2021

In a screenshot that was shared on Twitter, a fan wrote, “I think ID Labs said on this sub a few months ago that they were working on getting faces cleared for streaming platforms but it was going to take time due to clearing samples, maybe it’s finally getting done… hopefully.” ID Labs, who produced “It Just Doesn’t Matter” and “Therapy” from the mixtape, caught wind of the comment and wrote, “This is correct and currently happening.”

If the project arrives on DSPs later this year, it will be Mac’s second mixtape to be placed on streaming platforms. Last year, his breakout K.I.D.S. was added to the platforms in April to celebrate its tenth anniversary. The re-release came with two new songs, “Ayye” and “Back In The Day.”

