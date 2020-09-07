Getty Image
Music

SZA, Thundercat, Juicy J, And More Remember Mac Miller On The Anniversary Of His Death

Contributing Writer

When Mac Miller passed away in 2018 the late rapper left an incredible legacy. His extensive catalog, including his posthumously Grammy-nominated record Swimming continues to uplift and inspire. Now, exactly two years after his tragic death, Miller is still remembered lovingly by fans and members of the music industry.

Thundercat shared an old photo of SZA and Miller performing together on stage. “You have two families, the family you’re born with and the family you choose,” Thundercat wrote. “The family I chose, Not a day goes by I don’t feel it. I know y’all feel it too.” SZA re-tweeting the message, adding a similar sentiment: “I love you both so much and miss my family every day,” SZA said. “thank you for allowing me in your space to discover myself and believing in me the entire time..I could never repay you.”

Juicy J, Wale, and Mustard also paid their respects to the rapper, with Wale sharing an uplifting video of the late rapper.

Just a few weeks ago, Miller’s estate graced fans with two new unreleased songs. “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” arrived on the deluxe version of his K.I.D.S. mixtape, celebrating ten years since Miller first released the project.

See SZA, Thundercat, Juicy J, and more pay tribute to Miller above.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

