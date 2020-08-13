Long before the fame and critically acclaimed albums, Mac Miller was an unknown rapper from Pittsburgh set on breaking out to the hip-hop scene. This moment would arrive in 2010 with the release of his K.I.D.S. mixtape shortly after he signed a deal with Rostrum Records. Thanks to a growing social media following and persistent touring, Miller’s spotlight would grow following his XXL Freshman Class inclusion in 2011. While the rapper is unfortunately no longer with us, his estate looks to celebrate him and the project that brought him success with a new deluxe version a decade after its release.

Uploaded to streaming services back in April, the availability of Miller’s K.I.D.S. mixtape on streaming services has allowed fans to reminisce and enjoy some of Miller’s early cuts which include “Nikes On My Feet” and “Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza.” Returning with the deluxe version of the mixtape, Miller’s old label has graced fans with two new songs: “Ayye” and “Back In The Day.”

The updated take of K.I.D.S. arrives almost seven months after his estate debuted his first posthuhmous album, Circles, with help from producer Jon Brion who Miller was working with on the album prior to his death. Similar to K.I.D.S., Circles would also receive a deluxe re-issue nearly two months after its initial release.

The addition of “Ayye” and “Back In The Day” to K.I.D.S. arrives shortly after Miller’s estate asked fans to help contribute to a new project aimed at celebrating the late rapper’s life. A toll-free number was set up to collect fans’ stories, thoughts, and well wishes for the upcoming project.

