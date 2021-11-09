While each of Mac Miller’s six albums hit the top five in the Billboard 200 chart, it’s only his debut full-length, Blue Slide Park, that topped the chart. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, the album is a testament to the late rapper’s carefree, authentic persona. It shows how even though he had inner demons that tragically ended his life, he was always just a kid from Pittsburgh looking to have fun.

In concert with the album’s anniversary, Rostrum Records released a new visualizer to the track “Frick Park Market,” an ode to Miller’s local corner store that seemed to have “anything you need” on the shelves. The visual features animations by Shokka, in a colorful and psychedelic display of the store, and the personalities in its orbit, that fits the song perfectly. In fact, on the Blue Slide Park commentary, Miller even alluded to the song’s kaleidoscopic nature:

“That was the first single, that was the first thing we let people hear and I think that it really helps to represent what I’m doing with this album: how it starts out just fun and some things you’re used to hearing from me and it goes into something a little more trippy and a little more different and kinda takes you on an adventure.”

In the end, revisiting the track and hearing Miller drop lines like “I’mma feed the world you can put it on my tab / Run until my legs go numb, I don’t plan on lookin’ back,” it’s a warm reminder of his style, his disposition, and how much he’ll be missed.

Watch the visualizer for “Frick Park Market” above.

