It’s been over two-and-a-half years since the music world lost the venerable rapper Mac Miller. Since his passing, fans continue to celebrate his life through his music. Though some of his work has been posthumously released, the final album the rapper debuted prior to his tragic death was the Grammy-nominated effort Swimming. The LP received critical acclaim at the time of its release and now, nearly three years later, it has officially become Miller’s first-ever Platinum-certified album.

Swimming became certified Platinum by the RIAA this past Wednesday. That means that Swimming has been purchased over one million times. While Swimming is the rapper’s first-ever Platinum certification for an album, the majority of Miller’s discography has been certified Gold. In fact, Miller’s posthumous release Circles was certified Gold the same day Swimming officially went Platinum.

News of Miller’s impressive album sales arrived just one day after an exciting announcement from the rapper’s team. Earlier this week, Miller’s friend and producer ID Labs confirmed that the rapper’s 2014 mixtape Faces is set to be released on streaming services. Faces is expected to be available for streaming later this year and will mark Miller’s second mixtape posthumously released on streaming platforms.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.