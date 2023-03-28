For a time, it appeared that we’d gotten all the Mac Miller music we were ever going to after the rapper died in 2018. However, there was one project left that many fans still held out hope for: Maclib, a collaborative album with legendary Los Angeles producer Madlib, who has previously released well-received joint albums with the likes of J Dilla, Freddie Gibbs, and Talib Kweli.

Unfortunately, the likelihood of Maclib‘s release has been in doubt ever since shortly after producer Thelonious Martin revealed its existence. Although Madlib has occasionally played bits and pieces of the project in his live sets, he also noted that only about an EP’s worth of material was recorded and it wasn’t likely to see release.

However, Madlib restored hope this week when he and Kweli appeared on Sway In The Morning to talk about their latest album Liberation 2. In an aside during the interview, Madlib began listing some of the projects he has in the works including albums with Planet Asia and Erykah Badu. But it was the mention of Mac Miller that perked up Sway’s ears.

Madlib announces in his new interview with Sway that his collaborative LP with Mac Miller, ‘Maclib’ is being wrapped up and is on the way 😯 pic.twitter.com/sJ8ZYs9UO8 — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) March 28, 2023

“Is that the same project that was mentioned years ago after he passed that was never released?” he asked. “Yessir,” Madlib confirmed. Sway, like the rest of us, couldn’t contain his excitement: “We ’bout to some new Mac Miller!” he exclaimed. Let’s all hope it’s sooner rather than later.

You can watch Madlib’s full interview with Talib Kweli and Sway above.