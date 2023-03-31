Mac Miller Music Choice Take Back Your Music Campaign 2013
It’s been nearly five years since the tragic death of Mac Miller. The estate of the late rapper has worked hard to manage the requests from his fans for more works featuring Miller while uploading his legacy. Whether through the release of unreleased footage, uploading past projects to streaming, launching a grant program in his honor, or on the flipside denouncing unauthorized works, Miller’s estate has remained very active.

The estate’s latest approval has fans jumping for joy. Legendary producer Madlib and Mac Miller’s collaborative project Maclib will finally see the light of day. During Madlib’s appearance on Sway In The Morning, the musician revealed that the estate had finally approved its release.

Although Madlib didn’t share much about the project during the interview, he’s what we do know. Mac Miller and Madlib began working on the project sometime before Mac’s 2018 death. When host Sway asked Madlib about the project, calling it Maclib, the producer did not correct the name of the project. So, it is safe to assume the name has not yet changed. Also, during the interview, Madlib discussed that there were are few other projects he’s working on, so Maclib, could drop Maclib after those are done. A formal release date was not given, but during the chat, he didn’t rule out the project being released before the year’s end.

Madlib has previewed different parts of the project at his shows, but he has made it clear that it may not be a full-length project but rather he EP because of how much original material was recorded.

