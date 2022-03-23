Yesterday marked the ten-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s seventh mixtape Macadelic. The project arrived complete with features from Kendrick Lamar, Juicy J, Lil Wayne, Joey Badass, Casey Veggies, and more. Macadelic was released after Mac achieved mainstream success with his debut album Blue Slide Park and singles like “Donald Trump.” As he began working on the project, Mac said the project came about through his decision to “stop thinking about what kind of music [he] should make and just start saying what [he] wanted to say.” Now, a decade later, his estate is celebrating its release with some new treats to fans.

The late rapper’s estate celebrates the anniversary of Macadelic with some rare footage of Mac. It features the young rapper, who was just 20 years old at the time of the project’s release, playing basketball with friends, recording music in the studio, and performing music in front of crowds during the Macadelic Tour. During this stretch of shows, he performed 18 shows in the United States and three in Europe.

In addition to the rare footage, Mac’s estate also released an anniversary vinyl for Macadelic. The double LP release, which features a remastered edition of the project, arrives with a poster and an embossed cover design. Proceeds from the vinyl sales will go to the Mac Miller Fund, an initiative to support young musicians who struggle to gain access to expensive resources.

You can watch the rare footage of Mac above and access the anniversary vinyl for Macadelic here.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.