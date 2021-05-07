Mac Miller’s Estate Denounces A Biography Planned For Release Near His Birthday

With the Mac Miller estate announcing The Book Of Mac: Remembering Mac Miller releasing this October, fans may be surprised to learn that Donna-Claire Chesman’s book isn’t the only one about the rapper planned for release in the next year. Journalist Paul Cantor also has a biography in the works called Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life Of Mac Miller with a release date of January 17, but unlike Chesman’s book, Cantor’s effort has drawn the ire of Miller’s estate.

Sharing a statement through publicity company Orienteer’s Nick Dierl, Miller’s estate denounced the upcoming project, saying that it was “not authorized or endorsed by Malcolm’s family” and noted that Cantor wasn’t closely connected with Mac during the rapper’s life. The statement also points out the Cantor was advised that “the family and friends of Malcolm were uncomfortable with him authoring this biography.” The fact that the book has since been made available for pre-order also rubbed Mac’s family the wrong way, prompting them to wonder if the release date was announced to take advantage of the Book Of Mac pre-order in hopes of confusing fans.

The family expresses disappointment with Cantor and Abrams Press for the move and for setting the release date so close to Mac’s birthday (January 18). “With that in mind,” the statement reads, “We urge those that wish to support Malcolm and his legacy to abstain from purchasing this new book.” You can read the full statement below.

