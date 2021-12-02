Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship never fails to make headlines whether they’re making out on the red carpet or sharing some very confusing pickup lines used at the start of their relationship. They’ve been dating for a few months now and are so comfortable with each other that MGK knows Fox’s bucket list includes getting abducted by aliens. But, as any relationship goes, they still tried impressing each other when they first got together. MGK even went so far as to accidentally stab himself while trying to look cool in front of Fox.

MGK recently sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he recalled the story. The musician started off by explaining the fateful night that started with him severely bruising a bone in his butt and ended with a knife lodged in his hand. It all went down right when he and Fox had first started dating and he was playing a filmed beer pong match with Post Malone. MGK entered the beer pong arena by sliding down a staircase railing and he failed to see a giant spike at the bottom — which was obviously very painful. But since he was trying to act tough before the game, the musician played it off and acted like he wasn’t in pain.

MGK impressively ended up winning the beer pong game (he later found out he had bruised the bone in his butt called a coccyx) and went home with Fox. To try to impress her, he picked up an engraved knife that was gifted to him and tossed it in the air with the intention of catching it without looking. “I threw it up and it came down and stuck in my hand,” he said, showing Fallon the scar he still has to this day.

Watch MGK talk about his relationship with Fox on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above, around the 5-minute mark.