In recent months, there’s been a lot of speculation about the state of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship.

The pair reportedly broke up around Thanksgiving after the Subservience actress, who is pregnant with their first child, discovered something on the “Lonely Road” singer’s phone that she “didn’t like.” On Tuesday, TMZ alleged that “Megan and MGK are not on good terms and things are so bad they aren’t even speaking to each other,” and according to their sources, “Megan seems to be done with MGK and everyone in her orbit is happy about it… They feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life.”

Machine Gun Kelly wants to know who these unnamed “sources” are.

“How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything,” he wrote in an Instagram caption alongside two shirtless photos.

Following their breakup, a source (unclear if it’s the same source that spoke to TMZ) told People, “Their relationship has always been bumpy. They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities. They’re both hot-heads, dramatic and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great. They will likely get back together. They’ve split in the past and then worked things out.”