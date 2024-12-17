A month after announcing that they were expecting their first child together last month, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broke up. The initial report from TMZ claimed that the pair ended things over Thanksgiving weekend, with the reason for the split being that the Subservience actress found “material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.” The report continued, “MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time.”

More details have since emerged about what happened.

“There’s no doubt in Megan’s mind that he has been unfaithful,” a source told The Daily Mail. “She knows his past with women. That’s what encouraged her to look through his cell. She hates the fact that what she suspected about him is true.”

A separate insider told Us Weekly that Fox is “trying to focus on being positive” after finding things on the “Taurus” singer’s phone “that she didn’t like,” which made her “not trust him again.” They added, “There are huge trust issues between them. This has happened many times before, but this time hurt even deeper because she is pregnant. She has said she isn’t getting back together with him and is moving on.”

Both Fox and MGK have children from previous relationships.