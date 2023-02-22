Macklemore
Macklemore Asks His 7-Year-Old Daughter To Direct His Music Video In A Heartwarming Clip

With his new album, Ben, arriving soon, Macklemore is being candid about his recent struggles with relapsing to show how far he’s come now. It’s obvious that he’s in a bright place — and a new wholesome video with his daughter, Sloane Ava Simone, proved that even further.

In the clip, which he shared to Instagram, Macklemore asks his 7 year old to direct one of his music videos. He starts by saying, “I’m a little bit nervous asking this, if I’m being honest. You know how the other day you were doing like the Bogey Boys, like producing?”

He continues: “You knew exactly what you wanted. I was so impressed with your work ethic, with your eye. I love your visual aesthetic. I absolutely love your style. I’ve been trying to think of a music video for ‘No Bad Days.'”

“Crazy idea, and if you don’t like it we don’t have to do it,” he says. “‘No Bad Days’ music video, I need a director.” Finally, he asks: “And I was thinking, what if you directed the music video?” She tears up before he even finishes asking, and they embrace each other in a big hug. She says yes, of course.

Watch the video below.

Ben is out 3/3 via Bendo LLC. You can pre-save it here.

