With his new album, Ben, arriving soon, Macklemore is being candid about his recent struggles with relapsing to show how far he’s come now. It’s obvious that he’s in a bright place — and a new wholesome video with his daughter, Sloane Ava Simone, proved that even further.

In the clip, which he shared to Instagram, Macklemore asks his 7 year old to direct one of his music videos. He starts by saying, “I’m a little bit nervous asking this, if I’m being honest. You know how the other day you were doing like the Bogey Boys, like producing?”

He continues: “You knew exactly what you wanted. I was so impressed with your work ethic, with your eye. I love your visual aesthetic. I absolutely love your style. I’ve been trying to think of a music video for ‘No Bad Days.'”

“Crazy idea, and if you don’t like it we don’t have to do it,” he says. “‘No Bad Days’ music video, I need a director.” Finally, he asks: “And I was thinking, what if you directed the music video?” She tears up before he even finishes asking, and they embrace each other in a big hug. She says yes, of course.

Watch the video below.

Ben is out 3/3 via Bendo LLC. You can pre-save it here.