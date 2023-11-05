Macklemore became popular in the early 2010s thanks to his feeling-good and light-hearted breakout single “Thrift Shop.” Since then, the rapper’s discography has broadened to address several social issues, such as substance abuse. In the years since, he’s kept his artistry intertwined with political discourse, tackling issues like the election of former President Donald Trump, marriage equality, the opioid crisis, and police brutality.

On Saturday, November 4, Macklemore showed his support for the growing Free Palestine movement, delivering a speech at the pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C. You can read what he said below.

First and foremost, this is absolutely beautiful to observe today. I didn’t expect to be on a microphone. There are thousands of people here more qualified to speak on the issue of a free Palestine than myself. But I will say this. They told me to be quiet. They told me to do my research, to go back, that it’s too complex to say something, right? To be silent in this moment. In the last three weeks, I’ve gone back, and I’ve done some research … I’m teachable. I don’t know enough. But I know enough that this is a genocide.

Macklemore speaks at the “Free Palestine” rally in DC: “They told me to do my research, that it’s too complex, to be silent … In the last 3 weeks, I’ve gone back & I have done some research, I don’t know everything, but I know enough to know that this is a genocide.” pic.twitter.com/QQcjZQcSFQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 4, 2023

Macklemore isn’t the only musician to speak up about the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas forces. In a petition directed at President Joe Biden, Cat Powers, Clairo, Kaytranda, Kehlani, Jennifer Lopez, Majid Jordan, Snoh Aalegra, Vic Mensa, Victoria Monét, and more urged the president to demand an immediate cease-fire.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.