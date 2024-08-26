Usually, Mariah Carey is all butterflies and rainbows. Sadly, the twinkle in her eyes has grown dim after tragedy struck the Carey family.

Today (August 26), in an exclusive statement to People, the “Always Be My Baby” singer revealed that both her mother, Patricia Carey, and sister, Alison Carey died over the weekend. As if that wasn’t enough of a punch to the stomach, they mournfully passed on the same day.

In the midst of her grief, Carey managed to power through to update her devoted superfans, the Lambs, about their untimely deaths. “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” she said. “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” adds Mariah. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Supporters online have begun to flood Mariah’s social media pages with touching messages. Many encouraged others to use their discernment before commenting on the Carey family dynamic. In Mariah’s 2020 best-selling memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she addressed the at times rocky relationship she had with her late mother, writing: “Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”