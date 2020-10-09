Mariah Carey is no stranger to No. 1 debuts but this week, she earned the distinction in a different way than she’s used to. Her memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction list, as well as the Hardcover Nonfiction list. Carey had been on a months-long media tour to promote the new book, using her appearances to reveal the motivations behind decades-old songs and indirectly troll Eminem, and it looks like that hard work (and slick shade) has paid off.

Carey also revealed — or rather, illuminated — the 1995 grunge rock album she recorded (and released!) while working on her fifth studio album, Daydream. She tweeted a “fun fact,” clueing in her followers on the album’s existence. They quickly sleuthed out the existing project under the band name Chick, turning up a pair of music videos on YouTube and a CD going on Amazon for well-above sticker price. Mariah later revealed that originally wanted to promote the album, titled Someone’s Ugly Daughter, but that her label ultimately nixed her plans, forcing her to “abandon the project.”

Mariah also auditioned for a role in a potential Mean Girls sequel during an interview with Tina Fey, promising to exchange licensing for an appearance.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is out now via Holt, Henry & Company, Inc. You can get it here.